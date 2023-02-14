Heart-shaped pizzas in memory of Donna Wasilchak

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local pizzeria in Lackawanna County is dishing out hundreds of heart-shaped pizzas. While it’s very fitting for Valentine’s Day. The meaning behind the pie sale is deeper than the crust.

The heart-shaped pizzas at Andy’s Pizza in Peckville are made in memory of Donna Wasilchak. She was a customer here and was well-known throughout the community.

Her life was cut short, tragically 5 years ago, when she was hit by a car just up the road on Valentine’s Day.

“We’re prepared for I guess a tsunami of hearts. We still do our regular pizzas but A lot of people buy one of them and one of the heart-shaped just because,” said Samantha Saam, manager at Andy’s Pizza

Because the heart-shaped pizzas are in memory of Donna Wasilchak.

The 62-year-old lived up the street from the pizza shop and was hit and killed by a vehicle on the night of February 14, 2018.

That was also the first time Andy’s Pizza made heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine’s Day. Five years later they continue to shape the dough, in memory of Wasilchak, with half of the proceeds going to an organization that was dear to her.

“We know that the women’s resource center helped her so much, and she’s touched so many women over there in their lives that we had to do something,” explained Saam.

Saam says Wasilchak was a regular.

“She would come she would have two slices of pizza. We never wanted anything from her, just for her to come to visit us. We loved that she came in and just was a staple here,” stated Saam.

The pizzeria hopes to sell 500 pies this year. They are also selling t-shirts honoring Wasilchak that say choose kindness.

“She had nothing to give but she would have given you the coat off her back,’ expressed Saam.

The proceeds go to the women’s resource center and andy’s pizza is open until 8 o’clock.

