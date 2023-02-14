49. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

- IMDb user rating: 8.4

- Years on the air: 2013-2021

The title of this police force comedy, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," refers to the actual precinct in the show. It follows in the footsteps of 1970s police shows like "Barney Miller." Audiences watch a group of wacky cops solve crimes when they're not cracking jokes. Andy Samberg stars as Detective Jake Peralta, but the series almost met its demise when Fox opted not to renew it before NBC swooped in and ordered another season. The show ended with a 10-episode eighth and final season in August 2021.