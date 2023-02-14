Open in App
The Herald News

#2. The Wire

By HBO,

13 days ago

- IMDb user rating: 9.3

- Years on the air: 2002-2008

Creator David Simon spent years as a journalist in Baltimore and made each season of "The Wire" reflect a different systemic ill that he saw in the city's fabric, from drugs to politics, to a failing school system, to the disassembly of city newspapers and the shipping industry. The show garnered numerous awards, including a Writers Guild of America Award and one Directors Guild of America Award, in addition to two Emmy nominations for writing. A groundbreaking show for its breadth and realism, "The Wire" didn't earn many awards when it aired, but it is widely considered one of the greatest television shows in history .

