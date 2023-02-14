4. Sherlock

- IMDb user rating: 9.1

- Years on the air: 2010-2017

The century-old tales of Sherlock Holmes got a modern update in this BBC show starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a cold, meticulous, drug-addict version of the great detective and Martin Freeman playing Dr. Watson as an Afghanistan War veteran. The two solve crimes and track the mysterious worldwide criminal Moriarty (Andrew Scott). Each episode spans roughly an hour and a half, making them closer to movies than television episodes. The show grew so popular that it spawned the mobile app, Sherlock: The Network, in January 2014.