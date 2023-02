- IMDb user rating: 8.7

- Years on the air: 1993-1999

Former Baltimore Sun reporter David Simon ("The Wire") turned his book about the detectives of Baltimore's homicide division into this NBC drama series. The show made it through 122 episodes over seven seasons before calling it quits. Time Magazine included it in its list of all-time 100 TV shows . The show broke boundaries in 1993 as the first drama ever to win three Peabody Awards for drama.