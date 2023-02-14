26. Boardwalk Empire

- IMDb user rating: 8.6

- Years on the air: 2010-2014

Martin Scorsese produced and directed an episode of this HBO prestige drama about organized crime in the days of Prohibition in Atlantic City. Steve Buscemi plays real-life Irish politician and gangster Nucky Thompson. Both he and the show won Golden Globes for the work. Additionally, the show claimed a total of 20 Primetime Emmys as well as two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

You may also like: 100 best sitcoms of all time