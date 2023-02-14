Bringing family together for Sun City resident

Resa Laroque knew she had two half siblings she had never met, and she was dedicated to finding them.

Her search, which extended over more than 40 years, paid off late last year when she found her half brother and a half sister. The latter, Nancy Fehn, lives in Sun City and the brother, Larry, lives in California. Leroque and her family made the trip from their home in Montana to meet them both.

“It’s very exciting to be meeting a new big family,” Leroque said following their first weekend together Feb. 4-5.

Fehn was equally excited to meet her sister and the extended family that came with her.

“I have been in awe since first meeting them,” she said.

Fehn planned to join her sister and family when they traveled to California to meet Larry, a Vietnam veteran who was exposed to Agent Orange and is experiencing health issues.

She knew she had five half brothers and sisters, and even had pictures of them when they were young.

“But I didn’t know they were looking for me,” Fehn said. “Their phones were filled with family pictures.”

Fehn added she has learned from Laroque a lot about her father that she had not known previously. Her daughters were also able to meet the discovered new family.

“That was really awesome,” she said.

Laroque has been looking for the two missing siblings but had no success for a long time until one of her nieces took a DNA test and that led to finding Fehn in Sun City.

Laroque said she was impressed with Fehn’s activity in the community. In addition to a number of other activities, she delivers meals to homebound residents through the Sun City Meals On Wheels program.

Laroque’s lost sister and brother were the product of her father’s first marriage that ended in divorce. Laroque lived with her mother and saw very little of her father, who had four other children during a second marriage. During the search for the siblings, she found and saw him briefly in 1973. But he died in 1992.

The two sets of families plan to spend more time together.

“They want us to go to Montana and Larry wants to come here,” Fehn said.

News Editor Rusty Bradshaw can be reached at rbradshaw@iniusa.org. We’d like to invite our readers to submit their civil comments, pro or con, on this issue. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org.