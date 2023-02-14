Kevin Feige Confirms MCU Future for Moon Knight

The Fist of Khonshu has been asleep for almost a year. Oscar Isaac made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in March 2022 as Moon Knight, a split-personality crime-fighting avatar for the Egyptian god of the moon. This six-episode self-titled tale was initially speculated to be a limited series, but a last-minute change to call Episode 6 the show's "season finale" indicated that Marvel Studios has aspirations to run a sophomore installment. Regardless of whether a Moon Knight Season 2 happens or not, it is heavily-anticipated that Isaac will be back in the stained white cape and cowl at some point in either Phase 5 or Phase 6.

Marvel President Kevin Feige confirmed that speculation in a recent interview. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly , Feige vaguely alluded to more Marc Spector coming down the line.

I think there's a future for that character as we move forward," Feige said when asked about Moon Knight.

Moon Knight Season 1 did not exactly end with all loose ends tied up. While Spector was able to defeat Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow, the post credits scene introduced Jake Lockley, a third and more sinister personality within Spector's mind.

"There have been some specific conversations," Isaac told ComicBook.com this past fall regarding his Marvel future . "They were pleasant. The spilling of the details it that there's no details. We don't know [if there will be a second season], but we're talking about it."

Isaac emphasized that a second season will come down to the narrative.

"Truthfully, it's about the story. Is there a story worth telling? Is it interesting? Will I feel embarrassed about it when it comes out?" Isaac continued. "Is there something worth pouring everything you have into? With Moon Knight, that was very much about that. It's creating a structure so that every morning when the alarm went off, I couldn't wait to get to the set because I wanted to try something different."

"Something different" could be exactly what's in Moon Knight's future. Beyond a second season, Isaac acknowledged that there are also team-up possibilities for his Marvel hero.

Related:

"Whether [Moon Knight returns] in a group thing or maybe a great idea comes around for a season two or if it's a standalone film or whatever it could be, I think it's just approaching it in that kind of way," Isaac concluded. "It's the story first."

Moon Knight Season 1 is streaming in full on Disney+.