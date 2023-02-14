30. Trailer Park Boys

- IMDb user rating: 8.6

- Years on the air: 2001-2018

This Canadian sitcom was more interested in the lives of criminals after their release from prison than the crimes themselves. Shot in mockumentary format, the show details the lives of a group of trailer park residents and the trouble they get into on a regular basis. Originally made for Canada's Showcase Network until 2008, "Trailer Park Boys" started airing on Netflix after its 2014 revival. In March 2019, the show spawned an animated spinoff series titled "Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series."