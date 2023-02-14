Open in App
#33. Mr. Inbetween

By Blue-Tongue Films,

13 days ago

- IMDb user rating: 8.6

- Years on the air: 2018-2021

The Australian black comedy and crime drama "Mr. Inbetween" is based on the 2005 cult classic film "The Magician." Scott Ryan stars in the series adaptation, once again playing seemingly everyman Ray Shoesmith. In between balancing parenting, caring for a sick brother, and his other relationships, Shoesmith struggles to balance life as a criminal for hire. As with the original film, Ryan also created and wrote for "Mr. Inbetween."

