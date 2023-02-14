50 best crime TV shows of all time

Crimes have been the focus of storytelling for most of history. From Greek mythology to the Bible, people have been drawn to stories of rules broken—don't take that apple, Eve!—and punishments handed out. The same fascination continues today in scores of movies and TV shows, whether the plot focuses on dirty cops or lawyers hunting down scofflaws.

Everyone has a different reason for an obsession with shows depicting some of the darker aspects of humanity. Some may appreciate the clever storytelling of the best shows, especially ones that provide enough clues to solve the case. Others may find digging into the dark minds of serial killers intriguing. Some of the biggest true crime fans admit they worry about becoming victims of crimes themselves. Others simply like seeing law enforcement bring bad guys to justice at the end of every episode. Either way, the craze for crime-inspired television is never-ending.

As so many crime shows have come out in recent years, it can be hard to sort through all of them. Stacker compiled this list to give fans a hand with finding 50 of the best fictional crime shows in television history. Rankings were determined by IMDb ratings, ties were broken by IMDb user votes, and only English-language fiction series with at least 5,000 votes were considered.

Keep reading to investigate if your favorite crime series made the list.

