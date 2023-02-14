44. Southland

- IMDb user rating: 8.5

- Years on the air: 2009-2013

A drama about Los Angeles beat cops and detectives, "Southland" earned kudos for its authentic portrayal of the lives of police officers, not only hunting down criminals but also dealing with drug addiction, deaths, and pregnancy. Created by writer Ann Biderman, it had one season on NBC, then moved to TNT for the remaining four seasons. Critics described "Southland" as direct, overlooked , and one of television's most underrated shows , but its ratings failed to keep pace. Among its stars were Michael Cudlitz, Ben McKenzie, Shawn Hatosy, and Regina King. The show took home two Emmy Awards during its run, both times for Outstanding Stunt Coordination.