3. The Sopranos

- IMDb user rating: 9.2

- Years on the air: 1999-2007

"The Sopranos" starred the late James Gandolfini as an Italian mob boss Tony Soprano, the head of a New Jersey crime family who has to deal with typical mafia issues. At the same time, he tries to be the head of his own household and understand the psychological issues plaguing him. With an impressive 112 Emmy nominations and 21 wins , this HBO drama ushered in the golden age of television . A feature film inspired by the show, titled "The Many Saints of Newark," was released in 2021.