38. Big Little Lies

- IMDb user rating: 8.5

- Years on the air: 2017-2019

An all-star cast helped catapult "Big Little Lies" into stardom with its tale of domestic abuse and upper-class existence in the coastal town of Monterey, California. The limited series was adapted from Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name and was only intended to last for six episodes, but its popularity led series creator David E. Kelley to continue the story into a second season. In its first season alone, "Big Little Lies" garnered 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning eight, including acting awards for Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, and Alexander Skarsgård.