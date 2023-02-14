Open in App
North Dakota State
The Herald News

#8. Fargo

By MGM Television,

13 days ago

- IMDb user rating: 8.9

- Years on the air: 2014-present

This loose television adaptation of the hit Coen brothers' movie explores different crimes in various eras, all taking place in upper-Midwest states and leading back to Fargo, North Dakota. As a pseudo-anthology series, the show has attracted major stars like Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst, and Ewan McGregor to play various roles with spot-on accents. The show has been a major critical success, amassing a huge haul of awards from the Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes. After a yearslong hiatus, a fifth season is in the works .

