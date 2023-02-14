34. Foyle's War

- IMDb user rating: 8.6

- Years on the air: 2002-2015

Michael Kitchen stars in "Foyle's War" as Detective Chief Superintendent Christopher Foyle, a widower who spends World War II investigating crime on England's southern coast. Later in the show, he's recruited as an MI5 agent following the end of the war. The series has been praised for its historical accuracy , often directly tying plot points to real World War II events. According to creator Anthony Horowitz, this was done to honor real-life veterans from the war.