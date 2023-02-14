39. Person of Interest

- IMDb user rating: 8.5

- Years on the air: 2011-2016

CBS aired this high-tech artificial intelligence show for five seasons. The storyline explored a computer system that can identify crimes in progress, the man who invented the program (Michael Emerson), and the former Green Beret (Jim Caviezel) recruited to save the innocent people involved in the crimes. In 2012, the show received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Sound Mixing. The series was created by Jonathan Nolan, who went on to create "Westworld" for HBO.