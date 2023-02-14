43. Harley Quinn

- IMDb user rating: 8.5

- Years on the air: 2019-present

Here is an animated superhero show for adults. The Joker's former sidekick and lover, Harley Quinn, dumps him and heads off to join the legion of top criminals in Gotham City. Voiced by Kaley Cuoco of "The Big Bang Theory," the murderous character first appeared in "Batman: The Animated Series." The show, which began on the DC Universe streaming service and now can be viewed on HBO Max, also features other DC characters such as Harley Quinn's best friend, Poison Ivy, and Clayface. The show won Kaley Cuoco a Critics' Choice Super Award for Best Voice Actress in an Animated Series.