State legislators plan listening session in Waunakee

State Sen. Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton) and Representative Alex Joers (D-Middleton) will host three budget listening sessions following Gov. Tony Ever’s biennial budget address Feb. 15.

They are intended to provide constituents with more information about Evers’ budget proposal, according to the announcement.

“These sessions will be a great opportunity for the public to learn about the governor’s budget and ask questions about the various provisions,” said Sen. Hesselbein. “There will be a lot of news about the budget in the next few months and we want to provide as much information as we can to help people understand the issues.”

“I’m looking forward to hearing our constituents’ thoughts and opinions on the most important piece of legislation we take up this session,” said Rep. Joers. “I highly encourage anyone to attend who is curious about the state budget process.”

The first listening session will be in Waunakee at the Village Center from 9-9:45 a.m. Feb. 25. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/WaunakeeListeningSession

Following that, Hesselbein and Joers will head to the Middleton Council Chambers, 7426 Hubbard Ave., from 10:15-11 a.m. To register visit: https://tinyurl.com/MiddletonBudgetSession

Anyone unable to attend either of those can attend a third session virtually. The Madison VIRTUAL Budget Listening Session is set for Wednesday, March 1, from 6-7 p.m. To register, visit Register: http://tinyurl.com/HesselbeinJoersBudgetHearing

Anyone unable to attend can contact either Sen. Hesselbein or Rep. Joers to share their thoughts: sen.hesselbein@legis.wisconsin.gov and rep.joers@legis.wisconsin.gov.