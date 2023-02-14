Phish to perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in July

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mark your calendars! Phish is coming to St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Beginning at 7 p.m. the band will rock the stage in Syracuse for all to hear!

Co-founder of the band, Jon Fishman grew up in Central New York and is a graduate of Jamesville-DeWitt High School.

The band will hit a seven-day run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden shortly after their performance at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

A limited amount of fan pre-sale tickets are available through Phish Tickets’ online system, which can be found here. The request period begins on Tuesday, February 14 and ends Monday, February 27.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3, at 11 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

If there are still tickets available, they can also be bought at 760 S. State Street in Syracuse Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or over the phone at 315-435-2121.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.