Open in App
Mandan, ND
See more from this location?
KX News

Mandan High School DECA recognized for 2 school-based enterprise programs

By Morgan DeVries,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W1wUK_0knQ3wp000

MANDAN, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Braves ATM’s Network and Braves Crossing School Store were two of 461 school-based enterprises that achieved the Gold Level of certification for the 2022-2023 school year.

According to a news release, these two school-based enterprises at Mandan High School will be recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Orlando, FL.

A school-based enterprise (SBE) is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet needs.

SBEs are managed and operated by students that join National Curriculum Standards in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management in a hands-on learning laboratory.

NDHSAA announces new rules for fan behavior at sporting events

DECA advisors have used this tool for four decades to give students realistic and practical learning experiences that support classroom instruction, enhance 21st-century skill development, and prepare students for college and careers.

The Mandan High School DECA members who are a part of the certification are Anton Kozojed, Aiden Hoff, Anika Weekes, Markus Fleck, Camden Reimers, Ratmir Spac, and Jacob Bachmeier. They were assisted by Don Fry.

The SBE at Mandan High School has been operating for 11 years.

“DECA’s School-based Enterprise Certification Program is a rigorous process designed to help DECA members demonstrate their classroom learning in a practical, learning laboratory, and then translate that into meaningful outcomes,” said CAE, Chief Program Officer at DECA Inc., Christopher Young. “These DECA members are practicing important workplace readiness skills while preparing for college and careers.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mandan, ND newsLocal Mandan, ND
Mandan principal returns from South America mission trip
Mandan, ND3 days ago
Custer Health promotes Heart Health education at Morton Mandan Public Library
Mandan, ND4 days ago
Businesses come together for Focus on Bismarck-Mandan
Bismarck, ND4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Daily Pledge of Allegiance, February 27
Washburn, ND11 hours ago
AARP ND updates members on legislation impacting them
Bismarck, ND10 hours ago
Social media post raises concerns over Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center’s indoor pool
Bismarck, ND9 hours ago
City of Bismarck kicks off March campaign for Better Bismarck
Bismarck, ND13 hours ago
KX Finance: Comparing financial aid offers from schools
Bismarck, ND4 days ago
Gateway to science hosts Discover Engineering this Saturday
Bismarck, ND5 days ago
What’s Happening This Weekend? February 25-26
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Weekend BRB- New monthly craft fair comes to Bismarck
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Basketball: Mandan and St. Mary’s secure spots in the WDA tournament
Mandan, ND2 days ago
KX Conversation: Move Along the Missouri
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
Below Zero Wrestling hosts Heart River Rumble in Bismarck
Bismarck, ND4 days ago
BBPH hosts “Diabetes, Nutrition, and You” classes
Bismarck, ND4 days ago
UMary names new intercollegiate athletics director
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
Hockey: Mandan’s depth has gotten them this far; now they hope to take home their first title
Mandan, ND10 hours ago
Cross-county vehicle pursuit ends in Minot crash
Minot, ND2 days ago
Hockey: Legacy-Bismarck caps off regular season with overtime win
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Hockey: Century returns to the state tournament for the 24th time in program history
Grand Forks, ND5 days ago
Three men arrested in Minot after cross-county police chase
Minot, ND1 day ago
National Heart Health Month: Bismarck man survives heart attack
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
Basketball: Minot and Century wrap up the regular season
Minot, ND4 days ago
Justice Douglas Bahr officially instated as new Supreme Court Justice
Bismarck, ND9 hours ago
Truck fails to stop, crashing into I-94 storm gate
Bismarck, ND4 days ago
Cause of death revealed for woman previously reported missing
Fort Yates, ND6 hours ago
Give your plants a vacation in their very own ‘plant hotel’
Mandan, ND3 days ago
Basketball: Shiloh Christian prepared for fast pace with Wilton-Wing
Bismarck, ND4 days ago
Minotauros look to finish the regular season strong starting with a weekend matchup against Bismarck
Minot, ND5 days ago
Basketball: Wilton-Wing hopes to push the pace on Friday against Shiloh Christian
Wilton, ND5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy