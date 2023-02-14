Mandan High School DECA recognized for 2 school-based enterprise programs

MANDAN, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Braves ATM’s Network and Braves Crossing School Store were two of 461 school-based enterprises that achieved the Gold Level of certification for the 2022-2023 school year.

According to a news release, these two school-based enterprises at Mandan High School will be recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Orlando, FL.

A school-based enterprise (SBE) is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet needs.

SBEs are managed and operated by students that join National Curriculum Standards in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management in a hands-on learning laboratory.

DECA advisors have used this tool for four decades to give students realistic and practical learning experiences that support classroom instruction, enhance 21st-century skill development, and prepare students for college and careers.

The Mandan High School DECA members who are a part of the certification are Anton Kozojed, Aiden Hoff, Anika Weekes, Markus Fleck, Camden Reimers, Ratmir Spac, and Jacob Bachmeier. They were assisted by Don Fry.

The SBE at Mandan High School has been operating for 11 years.

“DECA’s School-based Enterprise Certification Program is a rigorous process designed to help DECA members demonstrate their classroom learning in a practical, learning laboratory, and then translate that into meaningful outcomes,” said CAE, Chief Program Officer at DECA Inc., Christopher Young. “These DECA members are practicing important workplace readiness skills while preparing for college and careers.”

