Open in App
Cinemablend

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Spoiler-Free Video Review

By Sean O&#039;Connell,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBswt_0knQ38DH00

The MCU's Phase Four is officially over, and no matter what you thought of it, Marvel fans should be scrambling to get tickets to "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," according to CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell. Watch as he dives into Phase Five's exciting kick-off that gives us a whole new look at the Quantum Realm, introduces the new version of Kang that will be conquering screens in the Multiverse Saga, and so much more.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

01:30 - The Quantum Realm Is Top-Tier Marvel Sci-Fi

03:59 - More Focus on Janet and Hank

06:29 - Jonathan Majors' "Kang" Is Going To Be Huge

09:32 - Final Thoughts and Star Rating

11:03 - Outro

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy