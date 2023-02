FanSided

Mateusz Gamrot replacing Dan Hooker, will fight Jalin Turner at UFC 285 By Amy Kaplan, 13 days ago

Jalin Turner vs. Mateusz Gamrot set for UFC 285. FanSided MMA has confirmed with sources that No. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot will step in to ...