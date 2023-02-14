Crosstown Classic takes new twist in girls basketball

The crosstown rivalry between Sun Prairie East and West in girls basketball changed from a track meet to a game of strategy between the first and second meetings of the Cardinals and Wolves. Sun Prairie West ran it up in a home win back in early December, primarily utilizing the fast break for a 77-46 win in the first-ever matchup of the two teams.

Circumstances were different the second time around. The rematch, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9, was postponed due to an ice storm. Instead, East would now host West on Monday, Feb. 13. In the meantime, the WIAA released its regional pairings for the impending state tournament on Sunday, Feb. 12. As luck would have it, East and West drew each other for the first round.

With a guaranteed third game in the rivalry looming ahead, the final regular season matchup between the two took on a vastly different look from the first edition. The Wolves slowed things down on offense, instead choosing to lean on its superior height and speed to terrorize the Cardinals with a full court press and stingy half court defense. West would emerge with a 61-37 victory as both sides attempted to hide a few tricks for the impending third meeting.

West was intent on running set plays in its half court offense for much of the first half. This paid immediate dividends as senior Marie Outlay and sophomore Naveya Jackson knocked down back-to-back three point buckets to kickstart a dominant start for the Wolves.

That 6-0 lead for West quickly doubled to 12-0 as senior Makiah Hawk cleaned the offensive glass for a pair of putback scores. East freshman Kiya Dixon interrupted the run with a three point shot, but West showed no signs of slowing. Another offensive rebound and score from Hawk was tailed by another pair of three pointers, this time coming from senior Antionique Auston and sophomore Payton Beck as the Wolves’ lead ballooned to 20-3.

This run was made possible by West’s aggressive full court press. Outlay, the defending Big Eight conference Defensive Player of the Year spearheaded the approach as she, Jackson, and Auston piled up steals. When East did get the ball to its own end of the court, both Makiah and sophomore Makenzie Hawk made life tough in the paint, collecting a handful of blocks.

The Cardinals, which started three freshman with a fourth and fifth seeing significant minutes, took some time to adjust to the Wolves’ defense. To its credit, East was strong defensively from that point on. A pair of buckets from junior Kaitlin Bindley got East over double digits, but West still held a 28-13 lead by the halftime break.

West would continue to extend its lead by multiple means in the second half. The Wolves started off by attacking the paint, getting layups from both Hawk sisters, Auston, and Outlay as they kicked the half off on a 8-2 run. Then, they got hot from deep. Auston hit the first triple, followed by two more from Beck and one more down the stretch from freshman Sloane Hanson. East was never able to cut into the deficit.

East’s offense was kept afloat by a combined effort at the free throw line as well as freshman Keira Martin’s driving ability. West’s intensity on the press, which it continued to run with its starters until there were about two minutes left in the game, resulted in plenty of turnovers but also plenty of fouls. Nine of the Cardinals’ 24 points in the second half came from the free throw line. 10 more came from Martin, who got five buckets from driving the ball and finishing despite strong defensive pressure.

The win bumps West up to 18-4 overall and 16-2 in Big Eight conference play. East drops to 8-14 overall and 7-11 in conference. Auston led both the Wolves and the game in scoring with 15 points, followed by 11 from Beck. Martin and Bindley tied for the team lead in scoring for East with 10 points each.

Both the Wolves and Cardinals have a pair of conference games left in the regular season before their reunion in the WIAA state tournament. West will travel to La Follette on Thursday, Feb. 16 and host Janesville Parker on Saturday, Feb. 18. East will travel to Madison Memorial on Thursday, Feb. 16 and host Madison West on Saturday, Feb. 18.

East will travel to West on Friday, Feb. 24 for the first round of WIAA regionals.

--

Big Eight girls basketball standings

(overall records in parenthesis)

-as of Monday, Feb. 13

1. Verona, 18-0 (20-2)

2. Sun Prairie West, 16-2 (18-4)

3. Janesville Craig, 14-4 (17-5)

T4. La Follette, 12-6 (12-8)

T4. Middleton, 12-6 (13-9)

6. Madison East, 8-10 (8-13)

T7. Sun Prairie East, 7-11 (8-14)

T7. Madison Memorial, 7-11 (7-15)

9. Janesville Parker, 5-14 (5-17)

10. Beloit Memorial, 1-18 (4-19)

11. Madison West, 0-18 (1-19)