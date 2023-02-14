Open in App
Hawaii State
See more from this location?
Queen City News

End of an era: Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

By Garrett Spoor,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzsFL_0knPynd000

FORT WAYNE, Ind. ( WANE ) — This Valentine’s Day didn’t show love to those who experienced the early stages of the world wide web.

As of Tuesday, Microsoft has officially disabled Internet Explorer for desktops, the tech company announced .

The browser was originally launched in 1995 for Windows devices. Internet Explorer had a total of 11 versions, with the last one being released in 2013.

But after nearly three decades, the web browser has grown outdated, which led to Microsoft taking action to remove it.

In 2015, Microsoft announced that it would be replacing it with Microsoft Edge as the default browser for Windows 10.

Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments

Microsoft acknowledged the retirement of Internet Explorer in June last year , but it wasn’t until the update Tuesday that users on Windows 10 were prevented from accessing the web browser.

“The change to use Microsoft Edge update to disable IE is intended to provide a better user experience and help organizations transition their last remaining IE11 (Internet Explorer 11) users to Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said.

All devices that attempt to open Internet Explorer will now redirect to the Microsoft Edge web browser instead.

Haley announces presidential campaign, challenging Trump

Microsoft also intends to remove visual references, such as the Internet Explorer taskbar icon, in an update later this year. The update is currently scheduled for June 13.

Today, the Chrome browser dominates with roughly a 65% share of the worldwide browser market, followed by Apple’s Safari with 19%, according to internet analytics company Statcounter. Internet Explorer’s heir, Edge, lags with about 4%, just ahead of Firefox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Christina Applegate makes ‘last’ red carpet appearance
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Man accidentally shoots himself in mall; stampede and panic described inside
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
1-on-1 with Panthers legends Olsen, Keuchly
Charlotte, NC1 hour ago
Hickory PD: Patient tried to murder another patient at hospital
Hickory, NC15 hours ago
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-77 in Huntersville; all lanes close
Huntersville, NC1 day ago
Apartment damaged in south Charlotte fire, officials say
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ dominates at SAG Awards
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
11-year-old NC boy hurt in early-morning shooting, police say
Rocky Mount, NC1 day ago
Someone in NC won $2 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials say
Wadesboro, NC1 day ago
Should elephants stay in US zoos? Without breeding, future is uncertain
Fresno, CA2 hours ago
Trees are budding early in NC, what happens if we get a March cold snap?
Raleigh, NC54 minutes ago
Virginia mother, daughter plead guilty to stealing over $170K in Social Security retirement funds
Shipman, VA1 day ago
Hundreds of vehicles in organized weekend street takeover in Charlotte: PD
Charlotte, NC19 hours ago
Motorcycle passenger dies in wreck involving 16-year-old: Gastonia PD
Gastonia, NC18 hours ago
North Carolina church backs out of plan to leave the Wesleyan denomination over ‘woke culture’
Asheboro, NC43 minutes ago
FBI offers reward for information in killing of North Carolina trans woman on 2nd anniversary of death
Jacksonville, NC23 hours ago
Quick Six: Panthers QB next season, ACC baseball on fire, Fontana’s track & more
Queen City, TX9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy