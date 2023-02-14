Over 60 couples say ‘I Do’ in a mass wedding ceremony

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — In a day meant for love and unity, over 60 couples exchanged their vows on Valentine’s Day in a free mass wedding ceremony. San Benito flower shop prepares for Valentine’s Day
Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Charlie Espinoza officiated the marriages early Tuesday morning at the Promenade Park amphitheater in Edinburg.
Mariachi music, wedding cakes with roses, and couples lined up in their wedding attire were ready to say “I Do” created the perfect romantic ambiance this Tuesday morning.
For more than 25 years, Judge Espinoza has been marrying couples for free on Valentine’s Day, a post from the city stated. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
