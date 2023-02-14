Open in App
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo to host public meeting on downtown water main replacement project

By David Gay,

13 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo will host a public meeting Wednesday evening surrounding the city’s downtown water main replacement project.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the meeting, which will give attendees an overview of the project, will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the downtown library, located at 413 SE Fourth Ave. City staff is expected to be in attendance to provide information and answer questions.

Officials said the project will consist of water main replacements, a sanitary sewer regrade and pavement repairs in downtown Amarillo. The project is also expected to include existing pipe abandonments, curb and gutter repair along with placement of temporary traffic control.

This comes after the Amarillo City Council awarded a $2.2 million contract to Amarillo Utility Contractors for the project. While the contract includes provisions to “help minimize the impact to neighborhood traffic,” officials said that residents “may want to find alternate routes” as the project continues. They are also advised to “use extreme caution and anticipate delays.”

For more information, residents are asked to call the city’s capital projects and development engineering department at 806-378-9334.

