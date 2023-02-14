Tickets for several shows at Wagner Noel to go on sale Wednesday

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Tickets for the newest show will be available starting Wednesday.

The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center will be making tickets available for their newest show, My Fair Lady, starting February 15th. Tickets can be found here .

Tickets are also available for:

Our Planet Live In Concert showing on March 13th

YAMATO the Drummers of Japan Hinotori: The wings of Phoenix showing on March 16th

Valentine’s Day Special: Use code BEMINE for Buy One Get One tickets for certain seats during these shows until midnight February 14th.

