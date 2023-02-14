Evers’ education budget: More money for public schools, fewer options for school choice

(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers wants to spend more than a $1.3 billion more over the next two years, but it’s almost certainly not going to happen.

The governor on Tuesday released one of the last previews of his 2023-2025 state budget, this time focusing on education.

“Budgets are about priorities, which is why every budget we build begins with doing what’s best for our kids,” the governor said of his request for $2.6 billion more. “There has never been a more important time to do the right thing for our kids.”

Specifically, Evers wants to bump up per-pupil spending $350 in the first year of the state budget, and by $650 in the second year.

To do that, lawmakers would have to agree to remove the caps that limit how much local school districts can tax local families.

The governor is also proposing a statewide free lunch program, a boost in spending on student mental health, and over $1 billion for special education in Wisconsin.

Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol are fully behind the governor’s plan.

“We must seize this opportunity to invest in Wisconsin’s public schools,” the Assembly’s top Democrat Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said on Twitter. “Gov Evers’ budget proposals for our education system are game-changers.”

“There is no investment we can make that is more important than our kids' education,” Milwaukee Democratic state Senator Chris Larson said in a tweet of his own. “This goes a long way to undoing the damage caused by over a decade of disinvestment in public education in our state.”

The Republicans who control the legislature, and will write the new state budget, are quick to say that Wisconsin public schools have seen more money almost every year over the past decade and saw more money last year than any other year in the state’s history.

Those same Republicans are expected to dismiss the governor’s proposal almost immediately.

School choice supporters in Wisconsin are already dismissing the governor’s plan, because they say it would hurt school choice.

“Once again Gov. Evers is PROUDLY proposing freezing enrollment in our successful choice schools programs, while at the same time there are families on waitlists across the state,” Americans for Prosperity’s Megan Novak said on Twitter Tuesday.

School Choice Wisconsin President Nicholas Kelly said instead of limiting school choice, the governor and lawmakers should encourage it.

"We are looking forward to narrowing the funding gap between public and private/charter school students to empower families to make the best choices for their children,” Kelly added.

Gov. Evers will deliver his full budget to lawmakers Wednesday evening.