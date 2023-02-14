Residents sift through aftermath of fire that kills 1, displaces 39

Sherry Willingham, 54, lived in the 200 building of the Hamptons at East Cobb apartment complex before a fire broke out in the building on Monday morning. Jake Busch

Sherry Willingham, a bank teller at Fifth Third Bank in Merchant’s Walk, was at work Monday when her daughter-in-law called.

She asked Willingham if she had been contacted by the management of the Hamptons at East Cobb apartment complex at 1523 Roswell Road. Willingham lived on the second floor of the complex’s 200 building.

“She said that they’re on fire, and so, of course, I’m not thinking my building,” Willingham told the MDJ on Tuesday.

The fire had indeed broken out in Willingham’s building, displacing her and nearly 40 more residents while also leaving a 74-year-old man dead. Thomas Alexander, or “Tommy,” as he was known to Willingham and others in the building, was found dead in apartment 226, just across the hall from Willingham’s unit, following Monday’s fire, according to Officer Shenise Barner, spokesperson for the Cobb Police Department.

Willingham left work to check on her dog, a 14-year-old chihuahua named Chi Chi, and came home to find her building ablaze.

Firefighters had rescued the dog, Willingham’s emotional support animal since 2016, from the burning building. Though she is grateful she and Chi Chi are alive, Willingham is devastated, having lost her home. It adds to the traumas she has suffered in the last two decades: the death of her mother, a bout with breast cancer and a recent divorce.

“I feel like I’m grieving my mother all over again,” Willingham said.

Police and the Cobb and Marietta fire departments responded to the fire around 11 a.m. Monday, Barner said.

Fire units were on scene within five minutes, the Cobb County Fire Department said in a news release, finding “heavy fire at the front of the building and flames through the roof.” Fifty firefighters and a dozen fire trucks responded.

Red Cross aid workers were on-site Monday assisting those impacted by the fire, according to Cobb Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Gross.

Sonia David lives in the 300 building of the Hamptons at East Cobb complex and can see the 200 building from her balcony.

David said she heard an explosion Monday at about 11 a.m., and her husband, Kevin David, said he could see the smoke rising from the complex driving northbound on Interstate 75 when his wife called to tell him about the fire.

“I went to the window to check what was happening and the only thing I can see was black smoke, an insane amount,” Kevin David said. “The smoke was so thick and so dark you couldn’t see in front of you, but in a matter of minutes the entire squad of the fire department was here, police was here, how fast they respond was incredible.”

The fire had been extinguished around 3 p.m. Monday, though at the time, crews were still working to address hot spots in the building, which partially collapsed from the flames, according to Gross. Twenty-nine units were destroyed, and 39 people have been displaced.

Willingham is now staying with her daughter-in-law and son, Rex Hudgins, in Smyrna.

Hudgins came by Tuesday to help his mother retrieve valuables from her apartment, which avoided fire damage but sustained significant water damage.

Both she and her son said the sprinkler and alarm system failed to work in the building, and they want the apartment complex’s management to answer for why things went so wrong.

Willingham said her upstairs neighbor told her the only apartment on fire was the one where Alexander and his sister lived.

“We’ve got a sprinkler system, this should have never happened, that’s my personal opinion,” Willingham said. “I’m just confused. I feel like it shouldn’t have been this much damage.”

An investigation of the fire’s cause is still underway, and police are asking anyone with information on the fire to contact its Crimes Against Persons detective at 770-499-3945, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeATL.com if they wish to remain anonymous.