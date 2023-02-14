Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Charlotte Observer

Fact check: Were keys stolen to Charlotte post office drop boxes?

By Julia Coin,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHyT2_0knPtQju00

Flyers warning that some U.S. Postal Service collection boxes are not secure recently appeared in south Charlotte.

The signs, which were not posted by USPS, warned that thieves stole the master keys to all three Postal Service boxes outside Park Road Shopping Center. The flyers were first seen Friday but were gone Tuesday morning.

“The Postal Service did not authorize the posting of signage on our blue collection boxes at Park Road Shopping Center,” USPS wrote in an email to The Charlotte Observer. “Postal Service employees collect mail daily from these boxes. Many of our blue collection boxes have enhanced security measures to prevent unauthorized access.”

Mail theft has worsened in the last five years, according to statistics from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the USPS police force. And while the flyers on Park Road Shopping Center drop-boxes did not reference any specific incident, Charlotte has seen several high-profile stolen mail cases in the last few years.

The Postal Service this week did not say whether there’s been a more recent case of stolen master keys locally.

Gregory Finnican, Atlantic Realty and Development owner, sent The Charlotte Observer photos of the signs. He had an office near the shopping center for more than 30 years. He was spoiled back then, he said. The postman would walk in, hand him the new mail and pick up any outgoing mail. He hardly used the blue drop boxes that populate parking lots and street corners.

Still reluctant to leave mail and checks in unattended boxes, Finnican now walks into post offices himself. But thieves seem to be lurking near the mail’s destination, too.

In the last year, thieves have stolen his mail, including 15 checks, three times. Bank tellers caught two of them — the most recent fraud attempt being last week, but one thief was able to cash $70,000 last year, he said.

Fifth-Third Bank issued a news release last month encouraging customers to consider online banking to avoid check washing — when thieves steal and alter checks.

But online banking is not always realistic, Finnican said. Some people, including him, still prefer paper but don’t trust the boxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16XTEd_0knPtQju00
Mail theft, according to the Postal Service, increased 600% between 2017 and 2020. Photo by Gregory Finnican

The warning flyer called on residents to contact U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson, D-Mecklenburg, and ask what the Postal Service is doing about security.

“What can one congressman do? I don’t know,” Finnican said. “But that’s our representative, and the post office is part of the federal system.”

Jackson’s office received a couple calls about the issue and contacted the Postal Service and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a spokesperson for the congressman said. The Postal Service told the congressman’s office officials are actively looking into the issue. CMPD told the Observer it has passed along the concerns to the postal service.

Finnican has opened three different checking accounts to avoid any more fraudulent charges. He alerted the Postal Service and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, he said, but neither agency took action because Finnican’s banks reimbursed him.

“This is the latest and greatest crime to be involved with,” Finnican said. “There’s no gun, you don’t have to go to a bank.”

Finnican said he hopes agencies, whether federal or local, will do something to thwart the mail theft issue he’s seen worsen over the years.

“It’s like seeing one cockroach,” he said. “You just know there’s more out there.”

Mail theft

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the USPS police force, investigates mail theft across the country.

Mail theft, according to the service, increased 600% between 2017 and 2020. The USPIS made 1,511 arrests that led to 1,263 convictions in 2021, according to its annual report . But in 2021, the service convicted and arrested 38% less people than in 2016.

Last year, three Charlotte residents swindled $3 million by using a stolen mail key to open a multi-state, bank-fraud conspiracy. A judge sentenced Terrell Freeman, the accused mastermind, and his co-conspirators, Joshua Monteith and Yanalise Hodge, in September.

Freeman, in addition to paying $394,000 in restitution, is serving 12 years in prison. Monteith was sentenced to nearly four years and Hodge to two years. All three men will also serve three years of supervised release.

The Observer recently reported three other notable cases:

  • In January 2020, Erik Magana was sentenced to 42 months in prison in connection with a mail-theft ring that stole at least $550,000 from 1,300 victims across the Charlotte region. His home was ankle-deep in his takings, which included credit cards and tickets to the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”
  • In August, Charles Morgan Harrell was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing mail in three states. She was known as the “kindly grandma” who raided mailboxes in south Charlotte.
  • In December, Soheil Akhavan Rezaie, 37, was sentenced to five years in prison for $150,000 in damages from stolen credit cards, forged checks and other bank fraud. The spree started while he was on supervised release from an earlier mail-theft conviction.

Mail theft is a federal crime. USPS asks anyone with information about a crime involving the mail should contact the USPIS hotline at 1-877-876-2455.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
CMPD captain: Why I marched with people protesting police | Opinion
Charlotte, NC19 hours ago
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police crackdown on ‘street takeovers’ and illegal road races
Charlotte, NC16 hours ago
Most animal abuse cases go unnoticed. Here’s how you can report them in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Feds order Charlotte company to pay $186,000 in overtime it owes to 181 workers
Charlotte, NC22 hours ago
Judge orders police to release DNA testing results to family in Kim Thomas murder case
Charlotte, NC16 hours ago
This rescued dog was bound with a tie, tossed in a Charlotte Dumpster. Reward offered.
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Revisiting the safe havens for Black travelers around Charlotte in the Green Book
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
NC man said he was in Capitol ‘to kick ass and take names later.’ Now he faces prison
Shelby, NC23 hours ago
He forged his dead boss’s signature to give himself a $775,000 raise. Prison awaits
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Sprouts Farmers Market expansion plan includes opening another Charlotte grocery store
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
These NC railroad tracks have survived since the 1800s — but will be gone soon
Gastonia, NC3 days ago
Longtime Charlotte nonprofit, community leader arrested for meth possession
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Video: Why are people moving to or staying in Charlotte?
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
‘Milestone’ at-home test for COVID and flu is approved. When can you buy it in Charlotte?
Charlotte, NC17 hours ago
A Lake Norman-based coffee brand has a new location in the works in Cornelius
Cornelius, NC1 day ago
New indictment accuses NC billionaire Greg Lindberg of misappropriating millions
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
This Charlotte boutique owner is setting up shop in Plaza Midwood
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Oil sheen on popular Charlotte greenway creek prompts investigation. Cause revealed.
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Fried chicken, cornbread and cake — what brings you back to this Charlotte restaurant.
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
‘All the things a city can have.’ Here’s why some are calling Charlotte a ‘Black mecca’
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Wadesboro convenience store sells $2 million winning Powerball lottery ticket
Wadesboro, NC1 day ago
NC man ‘messed up’ trying to buy a lottery ticket. He tried again and hit a jackpot.
Mooresville, NC5 days ago
The long game: What does it take to stay afloat? Ask these Charlotte Black businesses.
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Wait times at CLT airport security lines could double or triple this year, staff warn
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Domestic violence suspected in deadly stabbing in Charlotte, CMPD says
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
City, Optimist Hall developer will create plan for ‘major milestone’ in uptown Charlotte
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
Opponents of NC bill need to understand this: ICE isn’t the bad guy | Opinion
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
A popular by-the-slice pizzeria is opening a new location in downtown Concord
Concord, NC1 day ago
Where can I watch Charlotte FC games? These are the best soccer sports bars in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
A beloved Charlotte restaurant is on the move: Le’s Sandwiches is now under construction
Charlotte, NC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy