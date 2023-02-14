Open in App
Brookfield, IL
FOX 2

Brookfield Zoo animals celebrate Valentine’s Day with special enrichment treats

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2CBq_0knPsaMp00

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Several animal residents of the Brookfield Zoo celebrated Valentine’s Day with special treats from their animal care specialists.

As with many humans, the way to these animals’ hearts was through their stomachs. Thus, the “enrichments” came in the form of heart-shaped edible treats.

Video above and photos below for your own holiday treat. Video credit: CZS-Brookfield Zoo.

Norman, a Cape porcupine at Brookfield Zoo, received heart-shaped treats made of a complete-balanced biscuit and gelatin.

credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

PJ, 10-month-old prehensile-tailed porcupine, seems to enjoy her heart-shaped nutritious treat she received for Valentine’s Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VEKUg_0knPsaMp00
credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo
Several of Brookfield Zoo’s animals, including Kiinaq, a grey seal, were given heart-shaped treats for Valentine’s Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hhjs_0knPsaMp00
credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

One of Brookfield Zoo’s Galapagos tortoises chomps on a heart-shaped watermelon. Several of the Zoo’s animals were treated to special enrichment treats for Valentine’s Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45USlY_0knPsaMp00
credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Three-year-old Banana, a pygmy hippopotamus at Brookfield Zoo, eyes her heart-shaped watermelon she received from her animal care specialists for Valentine’s Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ft53m_0knPsaMp00
credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo
