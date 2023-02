Fox Business

Sam Bankman-Fried used a VPN to watch Super Bowl; hit with new bail restriction By Breck DumasMarta Dhanis, 13 days ago

By Breck DumasMarta Dhanis, 13 days ago

A judge ruled Tuesday that disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried can no longer use VPNs after the government discovered he used a private network to ...