City of Holyoke swears in 15 reserve police officers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friends and family were in attendance at the Holyoke City Hall on Tuesday for the swear-in of 15 reserve officers who are on their way to becoming apart of the force full-time.

The honorees will familiarize themselves with the department by helping with administrative work until they are sent to the academy full time in April. One inductee says family and helping the community is one of the many reasons she wanted to become a police officer.

“I want to be able to go out into the community, regain their trust, and be able to help individuals, just one person at a time. That’s all it takes to change the world, just one person at a time,” expressed Holyoke Reserve Officer Nilda Hernandez.

Chief of the Holyoke Police Department, David Pratt, said there are a lot of challenges to face for the incoming officers but he is confident in this group of reserve officers.

