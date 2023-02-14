Open in App
Holyoke, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

City of Holyoke swears in 15 reserve police officers

By Corina Wallenta,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noTat_0knPrpOh00

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friends and family were in attendance at the Holyoke City Hall on Tuesday for the swear-in of 15 reserve officers who are on their way to becoming apart of the force full-time.

The honorees will familiarize themselves with the department by helping with administrative work until they are sent to the academy full time in April. One inductee says family and helping the community is one of the many reasons she wanted to become a police officer.

“I want to be able to go out into the community, regain their trust, and be able to help individuals, just one person at a time. That’s all it takes to change the world, just one person at a time,” expressed Holyoke Reserve Officer Nilda Hernandez.

Chief of the Holyoke Police Department, David Pratt, said there are a lot of challenges to face for the incoming officers but he is confident in this group of reserve officers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Holyoke, MA newsLocal Holyoke, MA
Car catches fire on North Canal Street in Holyoke
Holyoke, MA16 hours ago
Probable cause hearing Monday for Holyoke Mall shooting
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
Chicopee’s 69th annual Colleen Contest and Coronation Ball
Chicopee, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Victim in deadly officer-involved shooting in Springfield identified
Springfield, MA18 hours ago
Police looking to identify suspect in Pittsfield larceny
Pittsfield, MA18 hours ago
Police surround vehicle on King Street in Northampton
Northampton, MA1 hour ago
Suspect indicted for allegedly robbing five banks in Massachusetts
Boston, MA41 minutes ago
Missing Huntington teenager Joshua West found safe
Huntington, MA1 day ago
Greenfield Mayor delivers State of the City address
Greenfield, MA16 hours ago
General Pierce Bridge in Greenfield to reopen
Greenfield, MA18 hours ago
Driver cited following two car crash in Springfield
Springfield, MA21 hours ago
Man found dead outside Massachusetts high school
Auburn, MA1 day ago
Car crashes into house on Goodwin Street in Springfield
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Mountain Road in Easthampton closed on Tuesday
Easthampton, MA5 hours ago
West Street Walk-Out event at Dorothy Amos Park in Pittsfield
Pittsfield, MA2 days ago
Springfield man found dead in Poland, ME
Poland, ME1 day ago
Van catches fire in downtown Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
West Springfield Police searching for identity fraud suspect
West Springfield, MA3 days ago
One dead after police-involved shooting in Springfield
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Parking bans across western Massachusetts due to late February snowstorm
Springfield, MA1 day ago
How Springfield Public Schools determine a snow day
Springfield, MA17 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine clinics in western Massachusetts offering $75 gift cards in March
Chicopee, MA1 day ago
Dominican Flag Raising Ceremony to celebrate Dominican Independence Day
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Chicopee closing its doors
Chicopee, MA17 hours ago
Holyoke warming shelter to be available during storm
Holyoke, MA16 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke’s annual Irish flag raising
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
New fitness equipment unveiled at North End Senior Center
Springfield, MA1 day ago
House fire on Summit Street in South Hadley
South Hadley, MA2 days ago
Why are flags half-staff Monday in Massachusetts?
Amherst, MA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy