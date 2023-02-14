Open in App
Horry County, SC
WBTW News13

New Horry County lifeguard agreements would separate lifeguard duties from rental duties

By Kevin Accettulla,

13 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new lifeguard agreement for beaches in Horry County would require lifeguard duties and beach rental services to be separate.

There are three separate agreements — one for the north area, one for the central area and one for the south area — all of which are for unincorporated areas of the county.

Under the new agreements, which would go into effect May 15, lifeguards would be fully staffed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. instead of having two rover teams on the beach between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The lifeguards would make it obvious at 6 p.m. when they were leaving the beach for the day.

Rental staff would be allowed to help a lifeguard in an emergency situation as long as the rental staff member was properly trained.

The franchise fees would remain the same and there would be an annual review of the fees.

Umbrella spacing would include areas of 50 feet with the current 10 feet between groups of 10 umbrellas. Thirty of the 50 feet would be available to place umbrellas.

The new agreements would be in effect until May 14, 2030.

The motions for the agreements now move to Horry County Council and would be passed after three readings.

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

