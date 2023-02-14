Open in App
Mcintosh County, GA
WSAV News 3

Deputies call off search for suspects near Ben Affleck’s home

By Lewis Levine/Coastal News Service,

13 days ago
RICEBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities have called off the search for two shoplifting suspects who led deputies on a chase into Ben Affleck’s property Tuesday afternoon, according to the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office.

Col. Danny Lowe said around 2 p.m., the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office was chasing the pair of shoplifters north on Interstate 95 when a McIntosh County deputy picked up the chase near mile marker 67.

The deputy chased the vehicle into Liberty County where the driver wrecked, rolling over the vehicle into an embankment at mile marker 70, Lowe said.

The driver and his passenger exited the vehicle, running into the wood line.

Deputies from Liberty and McIntosh counties were searching for the suspects on Retreat Road, which leads into Hampton Island where Affleck owns a home.

Deputies were searching the property and the rest of the island for the two men. Those in the area saw heavy police presence.

Police say that the search will not resume.

