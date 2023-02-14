Simpson secures funds for McCammon Fire Station

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson highlighted the inclusion of the McCammon Fire Station Project in the FY23 Omnibus package Tuesday was signed into law on Dec. 29, 2022.

The project was included in the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill at Congressman Simpson’s request through Community Project Funding (CPF).

“Contrary to the claims of CPF critics, congressionally directed spending is not more spending. It is simply a way for Members to prioritize carefully vetted projects in their own districts within existing budget limits,” Simpson said. “Failing to advocate for specific projects in your own district does not decrease federal spending; what it does is give more power to states like California and New York who will gladly pick up the funds on taxpayers’ tabs. Personally, I would rather fight to bring those tax dollars back home to support meaningful and impactful projects in Idaho than to federal agencies to distribute in other states. It is possible to advocate both for Idaho and for responsible levels of federal spending.”

The $813,750 in funding is designated to construct a new fire station in McCammon, Idaho. The City of McCammon’s current fire station was originally built to serve as a maintenance shed and currently has no running water and no insulation. Cramped quarters have limited the ability to upsize equipment and effectively deploy engines due to lack of maneuverability. The current station lacks space and function to meet the needs of the growing community safely and effectively. A new facility would allow for increased volunteerism, a site for an ambulance, and allow the city to recruit more firefighters and increase training for volunteers.

“The current McCammon fire station is totally inadequate to meet the growing county’s needs,” said Simpson. “While a new fire station is obviously needed for community protection, this project will also positively impact the community in several additional ways, and I look forward to seeing how the whole community benefits from this funding.”

“I was so excited to learn that we were awarded the CPF for our fire station. I feel we have been on a roller coaster ride trying to get this fire station built for the City of McCammon. We were working along with the architect and finally the builder. When they came up with an estimate of what the building would cost, we thought we would have to cancel the build," McCammon Mayor Karlene Hall said. “When we first started planning for the fire station, we were estimating approximately $2 million for the project. As you know, building costs started increasing immensely. We were quite discouraged thinking we would have to scrap the project. We thought there would be no way we could come up with the funding. We have a bond for $1.28 million, which has ended up not being enough with the current building cost. Our current fire station was originally set up for a maintenance shed and is only 2,200 square feet. We have had to turn down the opportunity to receive newer fire trucks because they would not fit inside the facility."

Hall said the new fire station design is going to be between 13,000-14,000 square feet.

"Building the new station will allow for more volunteerism. It will have a training facility to help train the volunteers. It will allow for future growth with a second floor sleeping quarters and kitchen. We will also be eligible for new equipment which is desperately needed."