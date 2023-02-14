Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
San Francisco Examiner

Need V-Day help? Here are Bay Area's most popular couples hikes

By Greg WongPung/Shutterstock,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z16Ug_0knPqiV300
Opportunities in California have spilled forth like the vistas from Mount Tamalpais.  Pung/Shutterstock

Scrambling for a last-minute, budget-friendly Valentine’s Day activity in the Bay Area? How about a hike.

Strava — the San Francisco-based subscription service that tracks users’ athletic movement using GPS data — analyzed public activity uploads to its site from its over 100 million users worldwide over the last four Valentine’s Days, and found that hiking is the second most popular exercise for duos on Feb. 14.

“Winter sports” — such as skiing, snowboarding, ice skating and snowshoeing — is the top couples activity on the most romantic day of the calendar, but if you’re in a bind and need a more cost-friendly option, grab your partner’s hand, and a pair of hiking boots and explore the great outdoors.

Approximately 20% of winter activities recorded by the app on Valentine's Day the last four years were done in pairs, followed by walks and hikes at 14% and bike rides at 13%.

Furthermore, a 2017 study conducted by the company discovered “that partners who walk together unlock increased positive rapport and empathy, and enjoy other benefits like naturally cooperative (as opposed to competitive) postural stances, experiencing shared attention and discussions in novel environments."

Not only that, but Strava data revealed that people who exercise in pairs last longer in both time and distance in their sport than those who were active solo.

In short, skip the Gatorade, and instead use a healthy dose of love to fuel your next workout.

Where are the local hot spots for walking in pairs? According to Strava, nearly one-quarter of its users who last year walked the trail segments below, did so as a tandem (Some of the app's suggested paths are short, so The Examiner recommends you walk them a few times or take more than one lap):

Diablo Summit Push Hike

Location: Alamo, CA

Dipsea Trail Climb

Location: Stinson Beach

Plank to Peak

Location: Mount Tamalpais

Steep Ravine Trail — Dipsea Trail to Pantoll

Location: Stinson Beach

Counter-Clockwise walk, first mile

Location: Lafayette Reservoir

Meanwhile, the most popular hiking location for pairs in the U.S. is the Bright Angel Trail Climb in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Disneyland's SF-themed park to undergo 'Big Hero 6' transformation
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
SF racial homeownership gap wider than after Great Recession, data shows
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Low-cost airline launches nonstop service from SF to Tokyo
San Francisco, CA17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Corg-key to your heart: SF one of top cities for dog owners to date in
San Francisco, CA21 hours ago
San Francisco Zoo celebrates birth of baby mandrill
San Francisco, CA16 hours ago
Pink is adding a second SF date to the "Trustfall" tour
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
These San Francisco companies were early to the four-day work week buzz
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
The Tulip Festival is back with thousands of bouquets for free
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Here's how to celebrate Mardi Gras in The City today for free
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
The lawsuit that could change California math education
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Pink is bringing the 'Trustfall' tour to the Bay Area this fall
San Francisco, CA6 days ago
San Francisco’s convention business is roaring back to life
San Francisco, CA6 days ago
Five under $20: What to do in San Francisco next week
San Francisco, CA6 days ago
Man, 60, arrested in connection with string of armed gas station robberies
San Francisco, CA15 hours ago
One injured in nighttime Noe Valley fire
San Francisco, CA6 days ago
SF gallery owner filmed spraying unhoused woman has court date pushed back
San Francisco, CA6 days ago
One injured in Oakland apartment building fire
Oakland, CA5 days ago
Two injured, at least a dozen displaced in Richmond District fire
San Francisco, CA7 days ago
Man faces hate crime charges for allegedly chasing woman through Mission Dolores Park
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Tesla driver killed, passenger injured in crash with fire truck
Walnut Creek, CA5 days ago
Woman arrested in connection with fatal Hunters Point shooting
San Francisco, CA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy