Need V-Day help? Here are Bay Area's most popular couples hikes

Scrambling for a last-minute, budget-friendly Valentine’s Day activity in the Bay Area? How about a hike.

Strava — the San Francisco-based subscription service that tracks users’ athletic movement using GPS data — analyzed public activity uploads to its site from its over 100 million users worldwide over the last four Valentine’s Days, and found that hiking is the second most popular exercise for duos on Feb. 14.

“Winter sports” — such as skiing, snowboarding, ice skating and snowshoeing — is the top couples activity on the most romantic day of the calendar, but if you’re in a bind and need a more cost-friendly option, grab your partner’s hand, and a pair of hiking boots and explore the great outdoors.

Approximately 20% of winter activities recorded by the app on Valentine's Day the last four years were done in pairs, followed by walks and hikes at 14% and bike rides at 13%.

Furthermore, a 2017 study conducted by the company discovered “that partners who walk together unlock increased positive rapport and empathy, and enjoy other benefits like naturally cooperative (as opposed to competitive) postural stances, experiencing shared attention and discussions in novel environments."

Not only that, but Strava data revealed that people who exercise in pairs last longer in both time and distance in their sport than those who were active solo.

In short, skip the Gatorade, and instead use a healthy dose of love to fuel your next workout.

Where are the local hot spots for walking in pairs? According to Strava, nearly one-quarter of its users who last year walked the trail segments below, did so as a tandem (Some of the app's suggested paths are short, so The Examiner recommends you walk them a few times or take more than one lap):

Diablo Summit Push Hike

Location: Alamo, CA

Dipsea Trail Climb

Location: Stinson Beach

Plank to Peak

Location: Mount Tamalpais

Steep Ravine Trail — Dipsea Trail to Pantoll

Location: Stinson Beach

Counter-Clockwise walk, first mile

Location: Lafayette Reservoir

Meanwhile, the most popular hiking location for pairs in the U.S. is the Bright Angel Trail Climb in Flagstaff, Ariz.