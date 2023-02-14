A trading card from Stephen Curry's rookie season is on the market

It's fetching big numbers! Courtesy of PWCC Marketplace

A bidding war is being waged for a piece of sports memorabilia that preceded Stephen Curry's NBA superstardom.

PWCC Marketplace, an auction site for trading cards and related items, is auctioning a copy of Curry's Panini National Treasures Century Platinum rookie patch autograph (RPA) trading card as part of its "February Premier Auction." It's one of five copies in existence and was first issued in 2009.

"This is a crown jewel for a collection," said Jesse Craig, PWCC Marketplace's vice president of sales. "You have just five copies of this card in existence for a player who changed the game of basketball forever. This is one of those very elusive trading cards where demand is going to be much higher than supply can ever be."

According to the website Rookie Collector , an RPA is a "rookie card that is both autographed and contains a patch piece of jersey from a player's rookie year." The cards are usually limited to 99 copies and are "typically highly sought after, especially for good players."

PWCC's auction marks just the fourth time a copy of Curry's rookie season card has surfaced for public sale since its original release. "At that rate we might not see a copy of it again until 2026," estimated Craig.

Bidding for the card started Feb. 13 and reached six figures just two hours after going live on the PWCC website. The auction closes Feb. 16 and the current bid stands at $160,000.

Beckett, a platform for grading, authenticating and pricing trading cards, gave the PWCC copy a Mint condition grade. It features a tri-color Warriors away jersey patch and Curry's autograph, which also received a 10 grade by Beckett.

Only two out of the five cards in existence have scored higher grades than PWCC's copy.