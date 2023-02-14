Open in App
Riverside, CA
See more from this location?
HeySoCal

Report: Inflation jumps over 7% higher in Riverside area during 2022

By City News Service Inc.,

9 days ago

Price inflation throughout the Riverside metropolitan area jumped 7.3% over the last year and was up more than 1% just in the last two months, fueled by higher energy expenses, according to a report released Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The agency’s bimonthly report, which covers northwestern Riverside County, as well as the cities of Ontario and San Bernardino, indicated that food and energy were the main drivers pushing the metro area’s Consumer Price Index higher over the last 12 months.

Energy prices jumped 15.3% year over year, with natural gas price spikes that began in December offsetting a months-long gradual softening of prices at the gasoline pump, data showed. Natural gas costs per thermal unit more than doubled in December and January due to higher demand amid polar blasts across the nation’s midsection, supply shortages in California generally and commodities speculation, according to analysts.

In the previous 12 months, food costs were up 9.8%, the BLS stated, noting that there were “increases across (all) food-at-home expenditure categories.”

In December and January, the metro CPI was up 1.3%, compared to a .6% increase in the two-period ending Nov. 30, 2022.

The index showed that the annual spike in the metro CPI was not only propelled by food and energy, but also residential rents, which rose 8.3%, and healthcare expenses, which increased an average 6.2%.

The BLS report showed pocketbook pressure was up 6.4% nationwide from January 2022 to January 2023.

The current rate of inflation reflects the elevated price trajectory impacting most sectors of the economy. The Riverside metro area hasn’t recorded a comparable inflationary pattern since the local CPI was first published in 2018, data showed.

The accelerating consumer price hikes have been blamed by the Biden administration on the war in Ukraine and consequent energy supply disruptions, but critics have pointed to the administration’s restrictive domestic energy policies, as well as excessive spending, including the flood of dollars contained in relief packages, as root causes.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged during congressional testimony in June that inflation is the “top economic problem” facing the nation and that it would not be “transitory,” as she and Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell had initially predicted.

The Fed’s Open Market Committee has been gradually adjusting its benchmark, or target, lending rate over the last year, with the most recent adjustment on Feb. 1, bringing it to 4.5%, in an attempt to soak up excess liquidity and slow spending. The rate hikes will continue for the foreseeable future, Powell said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Bass, LA officials discuss antisemitism at town hall after shootings
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LA Council votes to explore creating climate budget
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Irwindale hot sauce manufacturer settles labor lawsuit for $525,000
Irwindale, CA3 days ago
City Council to explore options for implementing Measure ULA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
LA councilwoman seeks funding for security at Jewish institutions
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
West Covina council to investigate cancellation of indigenous ceremony
West Covina, CA19 hours ago
Long Beach Airport terminal to close for year-long renovation
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Feb. 24-March 2
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LAPD fatally shoot woman in Silver Lake area encampment
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Large fire erupts at Dominguez High School in Compton
Compton, CA3 days ago
Bugsy Siegel’s granddaughter sues Julien’s over memorabilia sale
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Suspicious package at LAX cargo facility prompts brief evacuation
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
LA County seeks finality in public nuisance suit against Tinhorn Flats
Burbank, CA3 days ago
Jackie Lacey lawyers ask for mental evaluation of BLM protesters
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Woman’s fall from Disneyland parking structure investigated as suicide
Anaheim, CA3 days ago
Federal corruption trial for former LA deputy mayor about to begin
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Reports: Arrest made in shooting death of LA auxiliary bishop
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Multiple shooting incidents reported this week in LA area
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Ex-Riverside resident charged in shootings of 2 at LA synagogues
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Man dies at hospital after being shot by Hemet police
Hemet, CA1 day ago
Pasadena Independent_2/20/2023
Pasadena, CA3 days ago
Mayor Bass’ encampment reduction effort expands to Miracle Mile
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Threat prompts search at Arcadia High School; police find no danger
Arcadia, CA2 days ago
Empty Bleachers: Let Them Play CA, and their fight for youth sports during COVID
Carlsbad, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy