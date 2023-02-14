Sen. Dianne Feinstein will step down at end of term

Senator Dianne Feinstein. | Photo courtesy of Senate Democrats ( CC BY 2.0 )

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, officially announced Tuesday that she will not be seeking re-election in 2024.

Feinstein, 89, has held the U.S. Senate seat since 1992. There was rampant speculation that she would not seek another term. Southland Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, and Katie Porter, D-Irvine, previously announced bids to seek Feinstein’s seat in 2024, anticipating that she would not run again.

Feinstein insisted in a statement that while she will not seek re- election, she will serve out the remainder of her current term. She said she intends “to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends.”

“I campaigned in 2018 on several priorities for California and the nation: preventing and combating wildfires, mitigating the effects of record- setting drought, responding to the homelessness crisis, and ensuring all Americans have access to affordable, high-quality health care,” she said. “Congress has enacted legislation on all of these topics over the past several years, but more needs to be done — and I will continue these efforts.

“I also remain focused on passing commonsense legislation to fight the epidemic of gun violence, preserving our pristine lands and promoting economic growth — especially to position California for what I believe will be the century of the Pacific. And I will use my seniority on the Appropriations Committee to ensure California gets its fair share of funding. I’m confident we can achieve these goals because we’ve done it before.”

She added, “Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”

Schiff issued a statement hailing Feinstein as “one of the finest legislators our state and country have ever known.”

“As the longest-serving woman senator, Senator Feinstein is trailblazer, and her accomplishments are immense and far from over,” Schiff said. “From the torture report and her dogged pursuit of gun safety to her championship of LGBTQ+ rights and conservation of California’s greatest resources, Senator Feinstein’s expansive body of work and defense of our democracy will define her legacy.

“But her important work goes on. Her championing of the Assault Weapons Ban and so many other measures critical to California and the nation will make a continuing contribution to the safety and welfare of our people.”

Porter, on her Twitter page, also hailed the state’s senior Senator.

“Senator Dianne Feinstein has had a remarkable career serving the people of California,” she wrote. “She created a path for women in politics that I am proud to follow. I thank the Senator for her leadership and appreciate all that she has accomplished for our state.”