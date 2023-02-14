Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster takes most savage shot at James Bradberry over holding call

By Darryn Albert,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PB3KX_0knPqAgT00

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

The words “too soon” are clearly not in JuJu Smith-Schuster’s vocabulary.

The Kansas City Chiefs receiver Smith-Schuster went viral Tuesday for his absolutely ruthless shot at Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry. The two players were involved in the decisive play of Super Bowl LVII when Bradberry was called for a disputed holding penalty after tugging on Smith-Schuster’s jersey ( video here ). The holding call, which came on third down, gave the Chiefs a new set of downs and allowed them to run down the clock before Harrison Butker hit a 27-yard field goal to give them the 38-35 win.

Smith-Schuster poked fun at Bradberry’s penalty with a savage tweet for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday. He posted a picture of Bradberry (in the theme of a Valentine’s card) with the caption, “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

The penalty helped the former Pro Bowler Smith-Schuster capture the very first Super Bowl win of his career. But he is an absolute menace for posting that tweet only about 36 or so hours after Bradberry’s error happened.

Bradberry can’t really do much here in response other than to grit his teeth and take the L. But he definitely deserves some credit for the very mature way he has handled the aftermath of the situation .

The post JuJu Smith-Schuster takes most savage shot at James Bradberry over holding call appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Reggie Bush urges Lamar Jackson to join 1 NFL team
Baltimore, MD16 hours ago
Report: Vikings want to avoid 1 arrangement with Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN19 hours ago
Tom Brady agrees to 1 notable media deal for 2023
Tampa, FL1 day ago
XFL coach hilariously throws team under the bus during in-game interview
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Ex-NFL head coach lands college job on Mack Brown’s staff
Chapel Hill, NC14 hours ago
Report: Bears ‘leaning toward’ 1 decision with top overall pick
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Panthers hire former All-Pro to big front office position
Charlotte, NC13 hours ago
Report: Daniel Snyder angering fellow owners with Commanders sale demands
Washington, DC15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy