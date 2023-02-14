High winds cause trouble in Reeves County

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Wind advisories remain in effect through Wednesday evening.

High winds caused a semi-truck to roll over on I-10 near mile marker 195 early Tuesday morning. Both Reeves County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Transportation were on the scene until an all clear was given.

Later in the afternoon, a power pole tipped over due to high winds 25 miles south of Pecos. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution on Texas Highway 17, just south of Verhalen. Especially since blowing dust may reduce visibility.

