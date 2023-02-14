Open in App
Dublin, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Another in-custody death reported at Santa Rita Jail

By Tori Gaines,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCsS7_0knPlxoj00

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — A woman was in custody at Santa Rita Jail for only two days before she died while suffering from withdrawals, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. This is the third in-custody death at the jail in a month.

United flight that plunged toward ocean under investigation by NTSB

Elizabeth Laurel, 39, was found unresponsive inside of her cell around 7 p.m. during a general observation of the unit. Paramedics attempted to revive her, but she was later pronounced dead around 7:42 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KRON4 Breaking News

Laurel arrived at the jail on Saturday afternoon when the San Leandro Police Department dropped her off after a felony warrant was issued for her arrest. She was booked into jail on drug charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says the woman was the sole occupant of her cell. The preliminary investigation showed “no obvious signs of trauma or foul play,” according to the sheriff’s office. Laurel had a history of addiction, and she was under the jail’s "withdrawal protocols" for opioids and alcohol.

KRON On is streaming now

Laurel’s family was notified of her death on Tuesday. The Alameda County Medical Examiner will determine Laurel’s cause of death, and a full report will be sent to the California Attorney General’s Office.

Two other in-custody deaths have been reported at Santa Rita Jail within the past month. The first death was reported on Jan. 18, when Stephen Lofton, 39, died alone inside his cell , according to the sheriff’s office.

Earlier this month, Charles Johnson, 45, was found unresponsive in his cell , of which he was also the sole occupant. Johnson was placed on a ventilator, and just two days later, he died at a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alameda County, CA newsLocal Alameda County, CA
17-year-old arrested for January shooting death of man
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Plea to end eviction moratorium in Alameda County
Oakland, CA13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 minors arrested for robbery, shooting in Antioch
Antioch, CA10 hours ago
Benicia STIIIZY dispensary burglarized for the second time in a month
Benicia, CA11 hours ago
Bay Point man convicted of killing his supervisor at work
San Rafael, CA14 hours ago
Oakland police does not chase robbery suspects, $100K stolen
Oakland, CA9 hours ago
Police: ‘Deadly weekend' in Oakland leaves 5 dead
Oakland, CA16 hours ago
Man shot, killed on Pier 5, suspect still at large
San Francisco, CA18 hours ago
Three more shootings reported in Oakland Saturday night
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Violent weekend in Oakland after multiple shootings, sideshows
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Van full of cats stolen in Napa
Napa, CA18 hours ago
Heavy gunfire in broad daylight reported in SF's SoMa
San Francisco, CA13 hours ago
Two collisions reported on Hwy 280 in Daly City
Daly City, CA1 day ago
3 dead in 3 hours in separate shooting incidents in Oakland
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Felon arrested in possession of gun, brass knuckles outside of his ex-girlfriend's home
Vallejo, CA1 day ago
Multiple sideshows overnight in Oakland, big rig involved
Oakland, CA2 days ago
One killed in Oakland shooting
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Community buyout held for attacked San Jose food vendors on Sunday
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of 100-year-old Oakland man
Oakland, CA3 days ago
San Ramon apartment shooting suspect charged, victim was ex-girlfriend
San Ramon, CA4 days ago
Man arrested, accused of assaulting Concord officers with car
Hercules, CA4 days ago
Fatal car crash on I-80 in San Pablo
San Pablo, CA2 days ago
Vasco Road reopened following fatal accident
Brentwood, CA1 day ago
Suspect at large after deadly shooting in Oakland
Oakland, CA4 days ago
No leads on California radio host missing since Thursday
San Francisco, CA19 hours ago
New images released to catch 100-year-old Oakland man's killer
Oakland, CA4 days ago
Suspect in brazen SF convenience store robberies arrested
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
9 stolen cars recovered at Vallejo ‘chop shop'
Vallejo, CA4 days ago
Former OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong files official appeal of firing
Oakland, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy