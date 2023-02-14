Open in App
Washington County, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Presidential beer crawl connecting Washington County breweries

By Jay Petrequin,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgcXF_0knPlalG00

GRANVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A group of craft breweries across rural Washington County is banding together to promote their craft, and serve some drinks this President’s Day Weekend. Six breweries are coming together for the region’s first-ever Cherry Cider & Beer Crawl.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Five craft beer breweries and one cidery will celebrate the weekend of Feb. 17-20 in recognition of the birthday of George Washington. The cherry theme and flavors echo the fable of Washington chopping down a cherry tree as a boy. Though not a true story, the tale is woven in with history, and gives the participating breweries a prompt to run with.

Each brewery has its own flavor to bring to the table for the special weekend. Those include a cherry-fruited IPA from Slickfin Brewing in Fort Edward; Two kinds of cherry wheat beer from Scotlander Brewing in Argyle; “Revolutionary Cherry Wheat” at Battle Hill Brewing in Fort Ann; a cherry sour ale at Argyle Brewing Company in Cambridge and Greenwich; a chocolate cherry stout at Slate Town Brewing in Granville; and Montmorency Cherry Cider at Slyboro Ciderhouse at Hick’s Orchard in Granville.

South High Marathon Dance 2023 schedule released

“If you sit at the bar at Battle Hill Brewing in Fort Ann, you’re sitting where the latrines used to be,” said Jim Hume of Battle Hill Brewing Company. “The Battle of Fort Ann was a loss for our Patriots, but we weakened the British troops which led to a big win later at the Battle of Saratoga – a major turning point in our war for independence.”

Once you’ve crawled the county and tasted the brews, the breweries ask you get down with democracy and vote for your favorite. Everyone who visits at least three of the six breweries will be entered for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate from a participating venue.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Glens Falls eatery to become downtown Airbnb spot
Glens Falls, NY16 hours ago
Annual birdhouse program takes flight in Ballston Spa
Ballston Spa, NY1 day ago
5 things to know this Monday, February 27
Albany, NY1 day ago
City of Cohoes to host Winter Carnival on March 4
Cohoes, NY20 hours ago
First microbrewery to open in Capital Region celebrates 30 years
Troy, NY2 days ago
Capital Region snow emergencies for Feb. 27-28 storm
Albany, NY17 hours ago
Clifton Park Town Court receiving two murals from Shenendehowa High School
Clifton Park, NY12 hours ago
Indian Ladder Farms to host First Annual Maple Festival
Altamont, NY21 hours ago
Upcoming parking restrictions in Schenectady
Schenectady, NY17 hours ago
Winter Art Festival returns to Downtown Albany
Albany, NY18 hours ago
Code blue declared in Albany
Albany, NY21 hours ago
Bennington Community Market officially opens on March 9
Bennington, VT15 hours ago
Pinewood derby returning to Aviation Mall
Queensbury, NY19 hours ago
Play of the Week nominee - Greenwich's Robert Barnes
Greenwich, NY17 hours ago
Snow Emergency declared for City of Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, NY15 hours ago
Bethlehem, Albany advance to Class AA title game
Albany, NY7 hours ago
Crews prepare for incoming winter storm
Albany, NY15 hours ago
Town of East Greenbush declares Snow Emergency
East Greenbush, NY22 hours ago
Former Saratoga Springs mayor passes away at 87
Saratoga Springs, NY2 days ago
Stillwater championship game bound after beating Greenwich in the semifinals
Stillwater, NY8 hours ago
Enjoy a nighttime walk under the full moon!
Fort Hunter, NY16 hours ago
Albany International Airport working on snow removal
Albany, NY2 hours ago
Officials ratify new contracts for the Albany Fire Department
Albany, NY19 hours ago
Village of Scotia declares Snow Emergency
Scotia, NY16 hours ago
City of Amsterdam declares snow emergency
Amsterdam, NY17 hours ago
Duanesburg repeats as Class C champs in rout over Whitehall
Duanesburg, NY7 hours ago
GasBuddy: Albany gas prices continue to fall
Albany, NY1 day ago
Schenectady Police looking for missing teen
Schenectady, NY15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy