Presidential beer crawl connecting Washington County breweries

GRANVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A group of craft breweries across rural Washington County is banding together to promote their craft, and serve some drinks this President’s Day Weekend. Six breweries are coming together for the region’s first-ever Cherry Cider & Beer Crawl.

Five craft beer breweries and one cidery will celebrate the weekend of Feb. 17-20 in recognition of the birthday of George Washington. The cherry theme and flavors echo the fable of Washington chopping down a cherry tree as a boy. Though not a true story, the tale is woven in with history, and gives the participating breweries a prompt to run with.

Each brewery has its own flavor to bring to the table for the special weekend. Those include a cherry-fruited IPA from Slickfin Brewing in Fort Edward; Two kinds of cherry wheat beer from Scotlander Brewing in Argyle; “Revolutionary Cherry Wheat” at Battle Hill Brewing in Fort Ann; a cherry sour ale at Argyle Brewing Company in Cambridge and Greenwich; a chocolate cherry stout at Slate Town Brewing in Granville; and Montmorency Cherry Cider at Slyboro Ciderhouse at Hick’s Orchard in Granville.

“If you sit at the bar at Battle Hill Brewing in Fort Ann, you’re sitting where the latrines used to be,” said Jim Hume of Battle Hill Brewing Company. “The Battle of Fort Ann was a loss for our Patriots, but we weakened the British troops which led to a big win later at the Battle of Saratoga – a major turning point in our war for independence.”

Once you’ve crawled the county and tasted the brews, the breweries ask you get down with democracy and vote for your favorite. Everyone who visits at least three of the six breweries will be entered for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate from a participating venue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.