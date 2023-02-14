No Suspect After Four Students Shot At High School In Pittsburgh, Authorities Say (UPDATE)

Four students were shot outside of Westinghouse Academy in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood, Pittsburgh public safety officials announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14. just before 2:25 p.m.

Ten rounds were fired during school dismal in the 1100 block of North Murtland Street, Pittsburgh police say.

Officers arrived on the scene in just over one minute dinding three gunshot victims. Pittsburgh EMS Medic units 5, 11, and 12 transported them to the hospital, police explain in an updated release the following morning.

A fourth victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to the police.

The three boys, two 15-year-olds and one age 17, and one 15-year-old girl are all listed in stable condition as of Wednesday, Feb. 15, police say.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to Pittsburgh public safety.

The unharmed students waited inside until medics arrived and then the parents were asked to pick-up their children at Idlewild Street and N. Murtland, authorities say.

There are no suspects at this time and police are unsure if this was targeted or random.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.