NW Black Comedy Festival to bring in a bigger crowd for seventh year
By Jashayla Pettigrew,
13 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Every Black History Month, people from Portland and visitors to Portland gather for the NW Black Comedy Festival that puts the country’s best and brightest Black comics on the center stage.
The festival was dreamt up by Dirty Angel Entertainment , a management company founded by husband and wife Tyrone and Courtenay Collins. Courtenay says she had never been involved in the entertainment industry prior to founding the company, but she was determined to create more opportunities for her comic husband who she believed in.
“We were running into so many obstacles getting him on stage and seen around the Pacific Northwest, Portland specifically, so it was frustrating,” Courtenay, a Portland native, said. “I’m the kind of person that really doesn’t like to be either told what to do or told I can’t do something. So we decided to start our own production company, our own open-mic back then, and start to have an avenue where other black folks and POC here in Portland could have a bigger voice in the comedy scene.”
Tyrone, who is originally from North Carolina, has now been doing comedy for about 13 years. He says that the comedy festivals that he attended prior to starting his own were lacking in representation.
So in 2017, he called every Black comedian he had ever worked with to ask them to participate in the premier NW Black Comedy Festival. That same year, he also hand-delivered tickets to everyone who purchased some for the show.
“Sometimes we had the figures, like ‘Are we gonna have lights today or festival shirts? Are we gonna eat today or are we gonna be able to get the trophies for the festival?’” Tyrone said. “So it was a lot of sacrifice in the beginning because we didn’t have sponsorship, but we knew this was something that needed to happen here in Portland.”
Since then, the Collinses and their festival have come a long way from their humble beginnings. The festival now has three after-parties planned for attendees, sponsors including TriMet and the Black Rose Market, and a mention in the New York Times .
