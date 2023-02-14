Open in App
Bad Bunny Drops Heartwrenching ‘Ojitos Lindos’ Video on Valentine’s Day: Watch

By Jessica Roiz,

13 days ago

Bad Bunny dropped a music video for his Bomba Estéreo-assisted “Ojitos Lindos” on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).

In true Bunny fashion, the Puerto Rican artist, who has been on a social media break, released the video unannounced and with no prior promotion plan. On Tuesday afternoon, the music video was posted on his YouTube channel.

In the clip, helmed by his longtime director Stillz, we see Bad Bunny living his “best” single life as he’s seen dating different types of women. Though he’s all smiles on these dates, none can compare to that special lady in his life with “beautiful little eyes,” as the sweet reggae song says. Toward the end of the clip, we see the artist drop off his dates and drive off furiously, hinting that he can’t get over his ex. He then crashes and wakes up in a hospital bed, where none of his lady friends visit him, only an adorable beagle, who makes him happy in the end.

Fun fact: On his TikTok profile , Bunny shared multiple videos of the beagle dog he and Gabriela Berlingeri have together. (It’s unclear if the couple is still dating or not.)

“Ojitos Lindos” perfectly merges Bunny and Bomba’s musical worlds, thriving on chill reggae beats and edgy urban melodies fused with Li’s high-pitched vocals and Bunny’s deep, slurred verses. The song peaked at No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart and was nominated for record of the year at the 2022 Latin Grammys.

Watch the music video below:

