Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hawks look to find solid ground ahead of All-Star break

By Lauren Williams - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ew3ZT_0knPjLVD00

The Hawks understand the importance of Wednesday’s game against the Knicks at State Farm Arena, the final game before the All-Star break.

A day after allowing a season-high 144 points in a loss to the Hornets Monday, the Hawks spent more than an hour Tuesday dissecting what went wrong. Charlotte scored at least 35 points in each quarter and despite scoring 138 points, the Hawks still couldn’t get the job done.

Next up will be a Knicks squad which is one spot ahead of Atlanta in the Eastern Conference – and has scored at least 124 points in three of its last six games.

“We know that all these games matter,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “We let one get away (Monday) night. ... We understand where we are, and we’re going to need to do in the remaining games. So we’re going to have to have a strong finish in order to get ourselves into the playoffs.”

The AJC's complete coverage on the Hawks

With less than half the season remaining, the Hawks have a home heavy schedule ahead of them. Their next three home games are against teams ahead of them in the Eastern Conference (Knicks, Cavs, Nets). Two of their next three home games against Western Conference opponents are against teams currently with more victory (Timberwolves, Warriors). They are 15-11 at State Farm Arena and have a 14-18 record on the road.

They’ve won two of the three matchups they have played against the Knicks this season and are two games behind them in the standings for seventh in the East. So they also understand the importance of winning Wednesday to clinch a playoff tiebreaker should they need it down the line.

“We know and it’s really important, you know, so it’s a home game,” McMillan said. “Most of our games that are left are here at home. And we talked about how we have to take advantage of this home stretch and certainly with New York coming in and playing and as you mentioned split we have to take care of home court before we go out on this break.”

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Hawks finding teachable moments as team culture shifts to player development
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Photos: Hawks continue winning ways, edge Nets on Sunday
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Hawks hire Quin Snyder as head coach
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Russell Westbrook Sat At The End Of The Bench And Didn't Participate In Huddles Or Bench Cheering With The Clippers, Says Skip Bayless
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Quin Snyder: Trae Young is a winner, has great mind for the game
Atlanta, GA12 hours ago
Photos: Quin Snyder era begins with Hawks
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago
Sports Insider: Atlanta United’s season opener; athletes on big screen
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
How to watch Atlanta United’s season-opening game
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Trae Young’s buzzer-beater lifts Hawks over Nets
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Buford Lanier proves to be too much for Douglasville South Paulding
Douglasville, GA2 days ago
Braves fall victim to pitch clock as charged strike ends spring game vs. Red Sox
Boston, MA2 days ago
Rabun Gap thwarts Concord Cannon’s quest
Rabun Gap, GA2 days ago
Class 5A blog: Mays boys elevate game ... Look at Elite Eight matchups
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
Braves legend Chipper Jones on team’s core, stars, coaching
Atlanta, GA17 hours ago
Norcross pushes over Marietta Osborne
Norcross, GA2 days ago
Georgia Tech down to last two shots at ACC road win
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy