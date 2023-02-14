Open in App
Gwinnett County, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 men sentenced to prison for brawling with fellow inmate inside Gwinnett jail

By David Aaro - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

13 days ago

Two inmates were recently sentenced to prison for repeatedly striking another inmate during a brawl inside the Gwinnett County Jail last year, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Devin Davis, 29, was convicted Monday of one court of unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and one count of battery, according to a news release from the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

The other inmate, Zentavius Cobb, pleaded guilty last week to battery, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and possession of prohibited items by inmates. He was sentenced to three years in prison, the DA’s office said.

The brawl took place in Unit F of the jail on June 30 after another inmate punched Cobb in the face. Cobb fought back and Davis joined in, prosecutors said. They then continued to hit and kick the inmate. Cobb, of Norcross, was later found to have dropped a modified door pin that was fashioned into a shank, prosecutors said. All three men were injured during the fight.

Davis was originally booked into the county jail in April 2020 on charges of human trafficking and keeping a place of prostitution, according to jail records. He received credit for time served, the DA’s office said.

Cobb was booked into the jail in May 2022 on several drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

